Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SPG opened at $153.47 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.39.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

