Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.76 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,948,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,984,000 after acquiring an additional 240,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $822,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,805,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,591,000 after buying an additional 689,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,983,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,157,000 after buying an additional 757,772 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Scotiabank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

