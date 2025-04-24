Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.10 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,803.50. This represents a 39.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,794,868.08. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.