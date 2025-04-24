Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.62, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $47.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

