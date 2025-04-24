TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 16,086 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $89.95 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.95.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna set a $136.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

