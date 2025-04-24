TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $263.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.90.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

