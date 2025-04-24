TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 741 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $424.51 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

