TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 425,195 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,836,000 after buying an additional 94,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,181,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,085,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $123.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.01. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $146.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

