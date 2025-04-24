Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,583 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $21,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $213.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

