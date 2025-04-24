T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 639,484 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,484 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 2.40% of Molina Healthcare worth $398,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $331.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.82. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $370.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.22. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.62.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

