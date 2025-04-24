T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Invests $231.67 Million in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,766,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on XPO from $176.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.89.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

