T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $239.92 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,269,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 876,985 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 2.31% of Exact Sciences worth $239,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $44.09 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

