T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193,876 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $192,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

