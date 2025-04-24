Syon Capital LLC Sells 339 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Syon Capital LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 464.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 396,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,912 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,614,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

