Syon Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 736,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.66.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.