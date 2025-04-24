Syon Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,202.88. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

