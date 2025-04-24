Syon Capital LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,992,000 after buying an additional 10,434,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,816,000 after acquiring an additional 398,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,236,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,349,000 after purchasing an additional 229,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $39.85 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $54.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

