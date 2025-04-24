Syon Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Syon Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 67,289 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.886 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.29%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

