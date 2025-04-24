Syon Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,136,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 192,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,075,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $119,718,000 after acquiring an additional 585,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

