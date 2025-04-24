Syon Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Syon Capital LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,678,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 737.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $259.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.14 and a 200 day moving average of $240.05. The firm has a market cap of $294.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $160.62 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.