Syon Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Syon Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $174.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.63. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

