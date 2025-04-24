Syon Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Syon Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 77.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,310,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $2,756,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

