Syon Capital LLC Buys 4,335 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,743,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,967,000 after buying an additional 1,187,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,989,525,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,733,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

