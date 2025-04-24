Syon Capital LLC Acquires 353 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Shell by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Shell by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 153,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

Shell Trading Down 1.0 %

SHEL stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

