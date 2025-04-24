Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Raised by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 5.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $79,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,043,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,261,000 after buying an additional 143,284 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 201,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,725,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 199.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $6,082,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 24,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.31.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.1 %

Synopsys stock opened at $422.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

