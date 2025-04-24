Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,679,000 after buying an additional 343,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,621,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,008,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,096 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sunrun by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,789,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 672,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,022,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.74.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $114,087.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,820.46. This represents a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,952.30. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

