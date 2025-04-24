Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$82.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
