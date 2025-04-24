Sun Communities’ (SUI) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.70.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $122.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 508.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,783,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,373,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,414,000 after buying an additional 3,811,528 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,606,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,252,000 after buying an additional 3,644,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,917,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,549,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,429,000 after acquiring an additional 911,857 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.