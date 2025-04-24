Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Stora Enso Oyj to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, analysts expect Stora Enso Oyj to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
