Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 731 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after acquiring an additional 603,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.75. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

