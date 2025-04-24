Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.1% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $225,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,649. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $894.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $748.02 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $924.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $983.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.81 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

