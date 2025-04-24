Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 159.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,408 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.