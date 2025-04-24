StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

