StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $384.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 108.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

