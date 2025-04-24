StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Get Curis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Curis

Curis Trading Up 4.9 %

CRIS stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.51.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.11. Curis had a negative net margin of 443.35% and a negative return on equity of 923.37%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. Research analysts predict that Curis will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M28 Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Curis by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 521,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 99,108 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Curis by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.