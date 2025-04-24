StockNews.com Downgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Hold

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Virco Mfg. Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $151.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $28.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

