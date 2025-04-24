StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
