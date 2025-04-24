StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2,143.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.



Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Stories

