StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jones Trading lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.84. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

