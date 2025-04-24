Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.57.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 1.3 %

Calibre Mining Company Profile

TSE:CXB opened at C$3.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.65. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.73 and a 12-month high of C$3.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

