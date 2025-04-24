Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,835 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $48,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,052,000 after buying an additional 62,106 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 531,672 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,201,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $246.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.82.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

