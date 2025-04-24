Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $31,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 829,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,015,000 after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIV opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

