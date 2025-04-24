Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 288.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,593 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,416.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $200.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $229.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.65.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

