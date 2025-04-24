Stifel Financial Corp Has $41.54 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 679,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $41,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $86,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,523.90. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $719,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,919.22. This represents a 7.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,923 shares of company stock valued at $20,705,024 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

