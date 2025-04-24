Stifel Financial Corp Has $31.89 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,769 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $31,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 150,195 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 101.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 37.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 59,188 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GLNG. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Golar LNG Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.23 and a beta of 0.47. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

