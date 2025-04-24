Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 7,300 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $38,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $109.08 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $110.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

