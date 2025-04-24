Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 572,399 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 894.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,399 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in Lam Research by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 478,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 427,595 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 50,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 796.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 28,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 874.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 86,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2,760.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 165,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 159,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $66.67 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

