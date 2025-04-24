Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 28th

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 25th.

Steakholder Foods Price Performance

STKH opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Steakholder Foods has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.