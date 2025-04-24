Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, April 28th

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 25th.
Steakholder Foods Price Performance
STKH opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Steakholder Foods has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.
Steakholder Foods Company Profile
