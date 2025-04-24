State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 4,154 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.4 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 138.06, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $103.70. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,924.66. This represents a 42.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

