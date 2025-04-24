State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Lowers Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,893 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,465,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $427,562,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,636,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after buying an additional 716,716 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,856,000 after acquiring an additional 129,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.43.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

