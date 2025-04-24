Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 1.1% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.